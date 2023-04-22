Welcome home to your own private oasis! Open floor plan, bonus areas, upgrades, and great location in south College Station. Enjoy a dip in the sleek in ground pool installed in 2020 then retreat inside to escape the summer heat with the help of energy efficient solar screens. Upgrades to this home are abundant with designer inspired window shades, fenced and gated back patio, large living room entertainment center and more. No need to use the bonus room as an office, work efficiently in the built in office nook. The primary suite boasts trendy wall treatments, walk in closet, garden tub and separate shower. Extra storage closets in the guest bath and hall provide ample options for organization. The Bridgewood community is conveniently located close to schools, walking trails, grocery, and dining. Schedule your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $405,000
