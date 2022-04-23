3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $399,900

Great location for a busy lifestyle and as good as new! This home is close to schools and convenient to Fitch, Welborn Road and Hwy 6. This location will put you close to it all. Upon entering the first thing that you will notice is the attention to detail, beautiful trim details, an office, and open feel of this home! The main bedroom and dining area all have a pop-up ceiling to ten feet, while the living and entry go up to twelve feet! Other amenities include granite surfaces, huge island, stainless appliances, tile floors and more! There is 2,062 square feet with three bedrooms, two baths and an office.