This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Brewster Pointe is ready for you to call it your home! Enter to find an open floor plan that is wonderful for entertaining or relaxing at home.The spacious living room has large windows that look into the backyard, a gas fireplace, and opens into the dining and kitchen area. The kitchen features a large beautiful island, gas range, and tremendous amounts of storage space. The master bedroom is spacious and has double sinks, soaking tub, walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. Also in the house you will find two additional bedrooms with a shared bathroom. A mudroom can be found off of the laundry room area. Find yourself relaxing in the large backyard with a covered patio area & privacy fence. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to own this stunning home!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $399,900
