 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $399,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $399,900

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! New Vision Custom Homes presents a wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home WITH a flex room AND a study in the wonderful NEW SUBDIVISION IN SOUTH COLLEGE STATION of Midtown Reserve! You'll love this wonderful floor plan with the primary bedroom downstairs, and the upstairs featuring 2 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom, with a study AND flex room! This community features fantastic amenities including a town lake park, dog park, and playscapes all surrounding a NEIGHBORHOOD lake! New Vision Custom Homes is a fabulous CUSTOM HOME builder and included in your home will be a full yard sod, landscape, fence, and sprinkler system. This home has all the bells and whistles along with functionality, designed with the primary bedroom downstairs. Call today to see this wonderful home.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert