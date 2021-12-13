3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $399,000

The combined brick/stucco elevation and landscaped grounds provide instant curb appeal for this custom home. Located on a large cul-de-sac lot, this 3 bedroom 3.5 bath home offers a flowing floor plan with a separate study, family room with fireplace, formal dining, and a combined kitchen/living space. Detailed molding and trim, 18" tiles, tray ceilings, granite counters, and stainless appliances set the tone for this keeper of a home. Relax or entertain outside by the pool on your oversize covered patio. Don't miss out on this one, folks - schedule your showing today!