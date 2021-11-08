3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $397,900

David Weekley build on a corner lot featuring a study/office, formal dining + eating area off the kitchen, play/sitting room between the two guest bedrooms and an upstairs movie/game room with 1/2 bath. Island kitchen features stainless appliances, tile backsplash and granite counter tops. Master suite has a double vanity, soak tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Tile throughout main portions of home. Covered back porch. Popular Castlegate II/amenities.