3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $395,000

From the moment you walk in, you'll appreciate the open concept that makes this space feel so spacious! The first floor has a beautiful kitchen with a stone faced fireplace, stainless appliance package, custom built cabinets, designer tile and backsplash, and an island with bar space. The primary suite is large and luxurious with a nice sized bedroom, plenty of closet space, and a beautiful bathroom. The other bathrooms are nice sized and on the second floor with walk in closets and Jack & Jill bathroom. You'll appreciate all of the upgrades this home has to offer!