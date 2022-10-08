 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $395,000

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $395,000

From the moment you walk in, you'll appreciate the open concept that makes this space feel so spacious! The first floor has a beautiful kitchen with a stone faced fireplace, stainless appliance package, custom built cabinets, designer tile and backsplash, and an island with bar space. The primary suite is large and luxurious with a nice sized bedroom, plenty of closet space, and a beautiful bathroom. The other bathrooms are nice sized and on the second floor with walk in closets and Jack & Jill bathroom. You'll appreciate all of the upgrades this home has to offer!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert