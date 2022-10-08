From the moment you walk in, you'll appreciate the open concept that makes this space feel so spacious! The first floor has a beautiful kitchen with a stone faced fireplace, stainless appliance package, custom built cabinets, designer tile and backsplash, and an island with bar space. The primary suite is large and luxurious with a nice sized bedroom, plenty of closet space, and a beautiful bathroom. The other bathrooms are nice sized and on the second floor with walk in closets and Jack & Jill bathroom. You'll appreciate all of the upgrades this home has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff that considers coaches’ submissions. Vote for your favorite player from…
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M football team failed to carry its winning ways into its second week of Southeastern Conferen…
Loretta Lynn, the "Coal Miner's Daughter" whose frank songs about Appalachian womanhood made her a pillar of country music, has died at age 90.
It’s uncertain who will start at quarterback for Texas A&M’s struggling offense, but it’s certain he’ll have a daunting task against top-r…
STARKVILLE, Miss. — It was like watching cattle headed to the slaughter house.
A&M’s chances of winning the national championship are 100/1 for a second straight week. That ties A&M for 12th best odds with Kansas …
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, as well as safety Demani Richardson and offensive lineman Layden Robinson field questions after the Agg…
College Station City Council members recently approved a specific request from homeowners in the North Forest Estates Subdivision along Justin…
DALLAS — Gov. Greg Abbott appointed a Dallas-area U.S. Secret Service agent to oversee Texas’ school safety efforts.