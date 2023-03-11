What a beautiful, sleek custom built home on a large wooded lot in the unique area of Forest Lakes subdivision. This area certainly gives one that country feel with quiet surroundings, but it's close enough to city conveniences. The open concept, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home boasts of gorgeous quartz countertops throughout, as well as under-mount kitchen lighting, a specialty induction oven and walk-in pantry with small appliance shelving. The wonderful primary bath has dual vanities, a lovely spacious tiled shower and an area with space for sitting and applying make up or having some study time. The home was also built with "QUIET ROCK" sheetrock to assist in subduing noise and an Ecobee smart thermostat. Plantation shutters can be seen throughout. PRISTINE and full of surprises! Make your appointment today to see this beautiful property!