Gorgeous home by Ranger Home Builders combines function and farm house design seamlessly. Enter the 8' Stained DK Walnut, 6 lite Mahogany door into foyer, wood beam details, wood look vinyl@ foyer, extended foyer, kitchen, family and dining room. Enjoy the upgraded cabinetry in the kitchen, featuring 42 gray shaker, soft close doors and drawers. White Quartz counters throughout the home and Island, white glazed subway tile on kitchen backsplash, stainless GE appliances, gas cooktop, built in oven, stainless microwave and dishwasher. Industrial black large 68 ceiling fan included at family room and black ceiling fans included in all room and bonus room, additional LED lighting included in all bedrooms rooms and bonus room. Modern black plumbing fixtures with matching hardware in all baths, industrial black commercial kitchen faucet and black lighting throughout to match. Find smart home features throughout: Smart front door lock, Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat and smart lighting. The high end tile details are amazing in this home with the main shower and secondary shower with inset niches and tile on shower walls installed to the ceiling. This home is a beauty the only thing missing is you.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $386,900
