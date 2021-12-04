 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $381,000

Welcome Home to this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, plus a flex room, in Castlegate II Subdivision. This lovely home built by Creekview Custom Builders features a spacious family room accented by a center fireplace and built-ins, interior wood cased windows in main rooms. Kitchen boast granite eating bar/island combination with custom cabinetry, accent lighting, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop and built in oven, granite countertops and full tile backsplash. The primary suite offers tray ceiling, dual vanities, separate tile surround shower, garden tub and large walk-in closet. Tile flooring in all areas, except carpet in the bedrooms. Enjoy relaxing or entertaining on the covered patio. Front and backyard irrigation system, a 16 Seer HVAC system with programmable wi-fi thermostat. Depending on stage of completion, may still have time to make personal selections. Interior photos are of previous new builds by Creekview Custom Builders. More photos to come as the home is constructed. Call listing agent for more details.

