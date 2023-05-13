Charming, well-appointed 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhome in the heart of Aggieland! This beautiful and well maintained home features open, light and bright living area and kitchen. Granite countertops and gleaming stainless appliances set the mood for cooking and entertaining. The two downstairs spacious bedrooms and full baths afford convenience and privacy. The two bedrooms and baths upstairs have nice closets and all bathrooms boast granite countertops and custom tile. An added bonus is the privacy fenced backyard area for relaxing and grilling. Sparkling community pool awaits the new owner of this home This townhome is conveniently located by HEB and Towerpoint shopping. Don't miss this rare opportunity to live in a sought-after area in College Station!