3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $379,000

Completely remodeled home in S. College Station on a beautiful 1.32 wooded lot. Home has wood-look ceramic tile floors and neutral paint throughout, new windows were just installed. This stunning top to bottom renovation includes: granite countertops, tile backsplash, appliances, light fixtures, fans, sinks, faucets, tub surround, master shower, and so much more. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. Nice sized storage shed is adjacent to the home. Home includes new central heat and AC, includes warranty. Large concrete patio is prefect for entertaining. Neat walking trail behind the home leads to the far edge of the lot with a view of the topography change below and the lot border. A property like this doesn't come along every day!!