This darling home is just a few blocks from TAMU campus! Truly an unbeatable location! Walking distance to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Great opportunity for investors or Aggie parents - New Floors, Fresh Interior Paint, New Appliances - This home is move in ready! Conveniently located walking or biking distance to Texas A&M and near bus stops! Enjoy the large back yard and convenience to Everything. Don't miss this one! This is not a house to miss if you want close to campus! Many gorgeous new builds going up all around Cooner!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $379,000
