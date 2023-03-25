Location and space in the HEART OF COLLEGE STATION!!! Located in the heart of College Station, enjoy the easy access to shopping, restaurants, and the schools! When entering 2520 Cordova Ridge, immediately is a study/office area that is AWAY from the rest of the action! Continue down the small hall, and past the half bath and laundry room, to be invited to the OPEN KITCHEN that views the living room. The upgraded kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, bronze/antique finish hardware, ample cabinetry and a massive island with hanging light fixtures. The spacious living room is bright and open with a decorative tray ceiling and recessed lighting. The large master bedroom has dual granite vanity countertops, a separate large bathtub, large shower and spacious master closet. Travel upstairs and step into the upstairs "living room" that is shared with the two upstairs bedrooms, an upstairs bath, PLUS ANOTHER bonus room/space.