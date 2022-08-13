 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $375,000

This beautiful Blackrock home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an office and is located in the desirable Creek Meadows subdivision. This one story home features an open floor plan with a large living room that connects to the gorgeous kitchen and dining area. The master bedroom is spacious, has a connecting bathroom and walk-in closet. This home also features granite in the kitchen and bathrooms and luxury vinyl flooring in the living room, kitchen, foyer, bathrooms and utility room.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert