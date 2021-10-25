3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $374,500

Corner lot and Extra’s make this your perfect home located in Creek Meadows! Crown molding, solar tubes and arches greet you as you walk on tile flooring in the main living, kitchen, dining, and wet areas; hand-scraped hardwoods in bedrooms. Several built-in cabinetries that boast Adler wood throughout. Home comes with a flex room that can be your office, exercise room, or too many possibilities to mention. Garage features include polyurea coating on floor and additional double storage closet. Outside features a covered entertainment/grill area with large storage unit behind it. Wanting more outdoor enjoyment well you’ll have it with the quaint screened in porch off the kitchen to enjoy. Many more features so come check out, call today!