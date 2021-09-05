 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $373,900

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $373,900

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $373,900

Location, Location, Location! Tailgate from your front yard. House in in the desirable Southgate neighborhood only a few blocks from TAMU. House is leased for fall of 2021 for $2000/mo. Please schedule showings with agent 24 hours in advance.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert