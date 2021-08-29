 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $370,000

This one is all about LOCATION! Walk or Bike to TAMU Campus! Kyle Field is a short 8 blocks away. 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms with extra parking space in the front. Fenced backyard with covered awning and deck. Stained concrete floors in most areas, carpet in the bedrooms, granite counters in the kitchen. Covered Carport in Front. New Roof! Currently leased for $1750 through the end of July 2022.

