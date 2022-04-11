 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $364,900

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $364,900

Gorgeous home in the desirable Castlegate 2 subdivision. Featuring 3 bedroom 2 bathrooms PLUS a flex space, AND a study alcove, you'll love the space this home has to offer. Gorgeous granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, raised ceiling, stainless steel appliances, spacious covered outdoor patio, large backyard with dog run, and SO MUCH MORE! Beautiful custom built-ins throughout providing so much extra storage. **Open House this Sunday 4/10 from 12pm-3pm**

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert