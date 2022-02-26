3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $364,900

Gorgeous home by Ranger Home Builders combines function and farm house design seamlessly. Enter the 8' 6 lite Stained Mahogany door into a grand foyer w/ wood beam details, wood look vinyl@ foyer, extended foyer, kitchen, family and dining room. Enjoy the upgraded cabinetry in the kitchen, featuring 42 White shaker, soft close doors and drawers with a pop of color with a wood tone on Island . White Quartz counters throughout the home, white 4x4 glazed tile stacked pattern on backsplash, stainless GE appliances, gas cooktop, built in oven, stainless microwave and dishwasher. Large pantry, tons of storage, cabinets over dryer at utility and head knockers installed in each bathroom. An industrial black large 68 ceiling fan included in the living room and black ceiling fans with LED lighting included in all bedrooms rooms and study. Modern black plumbing fixtures, with matching hardware in all baths, industrial black commercial kitchen faucet and black lighting throughout to match. Find smart home features throughout: Smart front door lock, Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat and smart lighting. The high end tile details are amazing in this home with the main shower and both secondary showers inset niches and tile on shower walls installed to the ceiling. This home is only missing you...