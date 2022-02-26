3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $362,500

This one owner home located in The Estates at Creek Meadows could be your next home! Only one neighbor to this right of this home because green space to the left plus no back neighbors. The layout features an open concept floor plan with large living area and spacious bedrooms! Tucked away at the end of the Cul De Sac, this home incorporates modern and rustic elements. Walk through the front door into a spacious foyer with coat closet. The hooks and cubby in the mud area are tucked away by the garage. The laundry room is located off of the hall between the kitchen and garage. This floor plan functions well for entertaining with the kitchen overlooking the living room and dining room with easy access to the covered patio. There is granite throughout the home, a brick floor to ceiling fireplace that is the focal point of the living area, and a twist in the kitchen with the stained island and stone accent! Take a short walk to the end of the street and you will be at the community pool and community playground. Come see this beauty in the heart of College Station!