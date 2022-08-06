Enter into Ranger Homes most popular floor plan where natural light draws you into the spacious family room, dining room, and kitchen. Featuring 42 inch upper cabinets, a large walk-in pantry, subway backsplash, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances, this kitchen boasts storage and style. This split floor plan features two bedrooms with a shared bathroom on one side of the house and a secluded and expansive primary suite on the other. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans, oversized walk-in closets, and lots of natural light. Rounding out the home, find SMART home features throughout such as a smart front door lock, Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat, and smart lighting. Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $360,000
