3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $360,000

  • Updated
Enter into Ranger Homes most popular floor plan where natural light draws you into the spacious family room, dining room, and kitchen. Featuring 42 inch upper cabinets, a large walk-in pantry, subway backsplash, quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances, this kitchen boasts storage and style. This split floor plan features two bedrooms with a shared bathroom on one side of the house and a secluded and expansive primary suite on the other. All three bedrooms have ceiling fans, oversized walk-in closets, and lots of natural light. Rounding out the home, find SMART home features throughout such as a smart front door lock, Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat, and smart lighting. Welcome home!

