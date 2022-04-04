3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $349,900

Location, amenities and wonderful floor plan are all in this like new move in ready Castlegate 2 subdivision home! The well designed one story plan offers a three bedroom split floor plan, two full bathroom, open concept kitchen, dining and living space with stone accented outdoor fireplace. This home is a rare find! The oversized bay windows in the master bedroom allows for an abundance of natural lighting. The master bathroom offers tons of storage space, separate sinks, walk in shower and large soaking tub. The large kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, abundant granite counter prep space and ample storage. The home also offers an indoor laundry room with storage and two car attached garage. This sought after South College Station neighborhood offers a community pool, park and elementary school all within walking distance and just a short drive to the currently expanding Towerpoint retail and restaurant destinations.