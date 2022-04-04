Location, amenities and wonderful floor plan are all in this like new move in ready Castlegate 2 subdivision home! The well designed one story plan offers a three bedroom split floor plan, two full bathroom, open concept kitchen, dining and living space with stone accented outdoor fireplace. This home is a rare find! The oversized bay windows in the master bedroom allows for an abundance of natural lighting. The master bathroom offers tons of storage space, separate sinks, walk in shower and large soaking tub. The large kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, abundant granite counter prep space and ample storage. The home also offers an indoor laundry room with storage and two car attached garage. This sought after South College Station neighborhood offers a community pool, park and elementary school all within walking distance and just a short drive to the currently expanding Towerpoint retail and restaurant destinations.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Thursday after being accused of selling drugs.
A fire damaged Chicken Oil Co. in Bryan on Sunday.
A College Station woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated for the third time.
A cold front moving through the region will bring showers and thunderstorms with the possibility of some strong to severe storms.
The Texas A&M School of Law in Fort Worth is now ranked 46th nationally and second in the state of Texas, according to U.S. News & Wor…
A Bryan man accused of selling drugs was in the Brazos County Jail over the weekend after his arrest during a traffic stop on Friday.
Bank of Brenham has announced plans to open a branch in Bryan-College Station.
After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the two-day country music festival known as Chilifest returned to Burleson County on Friday.
NEW YORK — Texas A&M super senior guard Quenton Jackson stood at the free-throw line, staring at the banner board behind the Madison Squar…
NEW YORK — In a venue known for its historic boxing matches, Texas A&M took its time finding holes in Washington State's defenses.