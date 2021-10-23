Start the new year with a new house. This home is scheduled to be completed by January of 2022. 4017 Brownway is being built by renowned local builder Hall Homes in the well situated Brewster Pointe. This home boasts an open concept floor plan at 1,801 square feet including 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bathroom. Hall Homes standard features include tray ceilings in the master bedroom, dining room, and living room. Energy Star rated stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops. Other energy efficient features include 16 seer heating and cooling system and Low-E vinyl windows. The home is located for an easy commute to campus, other locations in BCS, or to Houston.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $345,800
