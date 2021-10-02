Start the new year with a new house. This home is scheduled to be completed by January of 2022. 4017 Brownway is being built by renowned local builder Hall Homes in the well situated Brewster Pointe. This home boasts an open concept floor plan at 1,801 square feet including 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a half bathroom. Hall Homes standard features include tray ceilings in the master bedroom, dining room, and living room. Energy Star rated stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, custom cabinetry, and granite countertops. Other energy efficient features include 16 seer heating and cooling system and Low-E vinyl windows. The home is located for an easy commute to campus, other locations in BCS, or to Houston.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $345,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
A College Station woman was arrested Tuesday after being caught riding on top of a train car, authorities said.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Brazos County health officials reported four new virus-related deaths 219 and new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Monday.
Robert Cessna grades the Aggies' performance in Saturday's loss to the Razorbacks.
Brazos County health officials reported 446 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Tuesday as the county’s number of active cases rea…
Six COVID-related deaths make September deadliest month for virus in Brazos County; active cases reach record high
September has become the deadliest month for COVID-19 in Brazos County with six virus-related deaths reported on Thursday, making it 51 deaths…
A statue of Matthew Gaines will be unveiled and dedicated on Texas A&M’s campus at 3 p.m. Nov. 19.
A Bryan-College Station native has written and published an illustrated book for elementary-aged children focused on hair positivity and celeb…
Brazos County health officials reported eight new virus-related deaths and 193 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.