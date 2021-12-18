Blackrock Builders presents this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, in Brewster's Pointe subdivision in South College Station. The floor plan features a flex room to meet your own personal needs, off the entry, Center wall fireplace accents the family room, with vinyl plank flooring throughout, carpet in all the bedrooms. Kitchen boasts granite counters, full backsplash, stainless steel appliances and an eating bar. Other features include brushed nickel hardware and lighting, tile surround in master and secondary bath, a covered patio, full yard sod and sprinkler system. The front exterior is the plan being built. Interior photos are of previous new builds by Blackrock Builders. Great Location, close to shopping, restaurants, schools, plus more!! Home is under construction and should be complete by May 31, 2022. by Blackrock Builders. Call listing agent for more details.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $345,000
