3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $345,000

This home is centrally located in College Station on a large lot on a quiet cut de sac. The kitchen is open to the family room and breakfast area which is perfect for entertaining. French doors open from the family room to a study or second living area. The spacious master suite and bath feature double sinks, garden tub, walk in shower with rain head and large master closet. Mud room area is located right as you walk into the house from the garage. The garage has extra storage space. Relax and enjoy your days and evenings with family and friends out on the covered back patio.