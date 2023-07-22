READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! NEW CONSTRUCTION from Kaleo Homes! $10,000 builder incentive now available and opportunity for some closing costs to be covered with in-house lender. Frio plan showcases 3 BR's, 2 baths, flex space, 2 car garage and large covered patio. With 1,633 SQFT of living space this plan is the perfect combo of design and functionality. Walking through the front doors you’ll find an open concept dining, kitchen, and living area perfect for entertaining. The kitchen flaunts storage & style with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and island with eating bar. Stepping into the luxurious owner’s suite you’ll find a walk-in shower, bathtub, double vanities, and walk in closet. Kaleo features include a 4-sided brick exterior, tankless hot water heater, covered back porch with gas drop for BBQ, smart home features, and more! Experience Southern Pointe, College Station’s newest Master planned community. Southern Pointe is a vibrant master planned community, connected by more than 100 acres of parks, trails and open space, with a reserved business district. Amenities planned for the community include; Resort-Style Pool, Splash Pad, multiple playgrounds including swings, climbing rocks, and separate age appropriate play scapes, Pickle Ball Courts, Basketball Court, Baseball Backstop, Fishing Ponds and a Bark Park . Southern Pointe is just minutes from dining, shopping, medical centers, schools and all that College Station has to offer.