Meticulously updated and maintained 3/2 with an office in the Heart of College Station! When you enter the home you are greeted with charm in the living room. Floor to ceiling brick fireplace, raised ceilings and a perfect space to entertain guest. The kitchen comes equipped with a double oven, granite counter tops, pantry and an abundant amount of counter and cabinet space. Master suite will WOW you! Inviting color scheme, updated board and batten accent wall and inset ceiling. Bathroom has a clawfoot tub, separate tiled shower with rain shower head, double sinks, beadboard wall and more! The two other bedrooms are good sized with big windows allowing natural light to shine in. The backyard is plenty big for all of your entertainment purposes.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $340,000
