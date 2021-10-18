 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $340,000

Meticulously updated and maintained 3/2 with an office in the Heart of College Station! When you enter the home you are greeted with charm in the living room. Floor to ceiling brick fireplace, raised ceilings and a perfect space to entertain guest. The kitchen comes equipped with a double oven, granite counter tops, pantry and an abundant amount of counter and cabinet space. Master suite will WOW you! Inviting color scheme, updated board and batten accent wall and inset ceiling. Bathroom has a clawfoot tub, separate tiled shower with rain shower head, double sinks, beadboard wall and more! The two other bedrooms are good sized with big windows allowing natural light to shine in. The backyard is plenty big for all of your entertainment purposes.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert