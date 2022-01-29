 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $340,000

Hey there.... I saw you gazing at my kitchen, so I thought I'd introduce myself. I'm 6321 Southern Cross and, as you can see, I come with quite the view. I'm practically new (only 2 years old), and my youth shines- I bet you'll notice the sparkle when you take a tour. My floor plan is open, and my back porch overlooks a beautiful lake- my owners say its what made them choose me. My master suite is huge, and features an extra large shower and double sinks. My location is also perfect: zoned in the best schools, and minutes from grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping. And finally..... NO CARPET!!! I'm sure you were in love after "practically new" but if you've made it this far, I highly suggest you schedule a tour now. I look forward to welcoming you home!

