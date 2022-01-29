Hey there.... I saw you gazing at my kitchen, so I thought I'd introduce myself. I'm 6321 Southern Cross and, as you can see, I come with quite the view. I'm practically new (only 2 years old), and my youth shines- I bet you'll notice the sparkle when you take a tour. My floor plan is open, and my back porch overlooks a beautiful lake- my owners say its what made them choose me. My master suite is huge, and features an extra large shower and double sinks. My location is also perfect: zoned in the best schools, and minutes from grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping. And finally..... NO CARPET!!! I'm sure you were in love after "practically new" but if you've made it this far, I highly suggest you schedule a tour now. I look forward to welcoming you home!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twelve-year-old Oscar Reyez tried playing soccer and baseball, and his parents were discussing whether he should try basketball or gymnastics …
A Bryan couple was arrested on felony drug charges after a search of their Coulter Drive home last week.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Brazos County continued to rise over the weekend, with state health officials reporting 2,426 new cases of the…
Former College Station High School teacher sentenced to prison for inappropriate relationship with a student
A former College Station High School teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of having …
COVID-19 has claimed the life of another Brazos County resident, according to figures posted by the Brazos County Health District.
Brazos County Health District, overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, will stop reporting local virus numbers
The Brazos County Health District will no longer report the number of local COVID-19 cases; health department officials announced the change d…
A 40-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Friday after being accused of selling drugs.
- +4
-
Brandon Hurtado said he had a joke to share before leading a workshop on how to grow business through social media at the seventh annual Texas…
Law enforcement agencies and automotive repair shops are seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts.
Cypress Park's Harold Perkins, a 2022 five-star linebacker, announced in a social media post Monday he has decommitted from Texas A&M.