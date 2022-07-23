Beautifully constructed 1,969 SqFt, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a huge bonus room in Midtown Reserve! The open concept floor plan offers a bright and welcoming family room that flows effortlessly into the kitchen and dining area. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring quartz counters, grey shaker cabinetry, eating bar, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Relax in the master suite with quartz countertops, huge tile shower, dual sinks, and large walk-in closet. Extras you don’t want to miss include an energy efficient design, vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, soaring ceilings, covered patio, sprinklers, and so much more! Future amenities will include a neighborhood lake, dog park, playgrounds, and Town Lake Park. Call today to schedule a private tour.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $339,900
