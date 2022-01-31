3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $339,900

Walk in and feel at home in this well cared for gem of a home in coveted Castlegate 2! Walk through this 3 bedroom/2 bath (plus a Study) and enjoy all the natural light streaming in through the large windows. Imagine yourself cooking in the spacious kitchen with plenty of countertop space. Study at the built in shared by the 2nd/3rd bedrooms. Or relax in the evening on the shaded rear patio. This home boasts a split floorpan with a spacious master bath and closet. The privacy offered by the greenbelt behind the back fence is hard to find! With only a short distance to the resort-style aquatic center, 4-acre pond, and jogging trails, you'll have access to amenities with ease. Don't forget to notice the added landscaping. Don's miss out on your chance to make this immaculate home yours, come see it today!