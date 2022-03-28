Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with bonus room and 2-car garage situated in Midtown Reserve from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Laurel offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room open to the kitchen, dining area, and more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring quartz counters, white cabinetry, eating bar, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the master suite with separate tile shower, garden tub, dual sinks, and huge walk-in closet that connects to the laundry room. Smart home features include Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo Dot, 7” HD touchscreen security control panel, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Extras you don’t want to miss include vinyl plank flooring throughout the common areas, soaring ceilings, covered patio, sprinklers, and so much more! Future amenities will include a neighborhood lake, dog park, playgrounds, and Town Lake Park. With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Summer 2022 Move-in!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $338,459
