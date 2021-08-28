This wonderful open and bright home situated in Brewster Pointe is presented by Avonley Homes and features the "The Lily" floorplan. Offering 3 bedrooms and 2 baths this charming home features vinyl plank flooring in the entry, dining, kitchen, and living area. The open kitchen boasts an island, granite counters, a nice appliance package and overlooks an open living area and an adjacent dining area. When ready to retire in the evenings relax in the primary bath that offers a deep garden tub and a separate shower. Come see this great location that is just a short drive to Texas A&M, restaurants, shopping, and nice medical facilities.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $333,880
