Beautiful Townhome in Summit Crossing with a two car garage that is tucked away in the back. There is an easement behind the townhome that sets a barrier between any future townhomes that may be built. The primary bed/bath is downstairs with a double vanity, tiled walk-in shower. Half bath downstairs. There is a hallway coat closet downstairs. Double Oven in the kitchen. Great interior features include arched doorways, 2-inch faux blinds throughout, vinyl plank flooring throughout. Privacy fenced back yard. HOA covers front and back lawn maintenance, water usage for sprinkler system, common grounds maintenance and neighborhood pool.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $330,000
