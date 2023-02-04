This meticulously kept, like new, 3/2.5 townhome is filled with features you will love: primary bedroom en-suite on the main level, large walk in shower fully surrounded with tumbled marble, double vanity, granite; kitchen features stainless appliances, ample cabinets with great countertop space, gorgeous granite with seating at bar height; half-bath downstairs; flex room can be a dining area, an office or TV room; large living area with nice foyer. Pocket doors throughout to provide more efficiency with flow. Luxury vinyl plank flooring with carpet in bedrooms. Windows and front door sidelights help supply lots of natural light into the kitchen and living. Whether downsizing or just needing a home for everyday or game day, this is sure to please. Luxury living at minimal cost. HOA maintains lawns, front and back, sprinklers, community pool, common grounds. Appointments are easy to schedule.