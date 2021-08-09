3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $329,900

Come home to your very own OASIS with a lakefront view in the desirable gated community of Lakeside Village. This 3 bed 2.5 bath dream is bursting with upgrades, from designer hardware on the cabinets in the kitchen to custom brass outlet and switch coverings throughout. With protection energy efficiency and comfort in mind there is spray foam insulation, privacy tinted windows, extra fine window screens, premium aluminum blinds upstairs, top down bottom up cellular shades downstairs and imported curtains, to add to the indulgence. Additionally, the carpet in the upstairs bedrooms is fitted with super plush padding for that extra luxurious feel when winding down from a long day's work. The upstairs landing is ideal for an open office or a playroom, work or play from the comfort of the extra space. Loose yourself in the beautifully landscaped backyard from your brand new screened in patio overlaid with vinyl flooring or get taken away by the lakefront view from your dinning room window. Come make this slice of Aggieland Heaven yours before it is gone!