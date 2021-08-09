Come home to your very own OASIS with a lakefront view in the desirable gated community of Lakeside Village. This 3 bed 2.5 bath dream is bursting with upgrades, from designer hardware on the cabinets in the kitchen to custom brass outlet and switch coverings throughout. With protection energy efficiency and comfort in mind there is spray foam insulation, privacy tinted windows, extra fine window screens, premium aluminum blinds upstairs, top down bottom up cellular shades downstairs and imported curtains, to add to the indulgence. Additionally, the carpet in the upstairs bedrooms is fitted with super plush padding for that extra luxurious feel when winding down from a long day's work. The upstairs landing is ideal for an open office or a playroom, work or play from the comfort of the extra space. Loose yourself in the beautifully landscaped backyard from your brand new screened in patio overlaid with vinyl flooring or get taken away by the lakefront view from your dinning room window. Come make this slice of Aggieland Heaven yours before it is gone!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Texas A&M sophomore defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson was arrested Friday on drug charges, including a second-degree felony count of pos…
Waco's 10th Court of Appeals sided with two motorists whose vehicles were towed outside a prominent College Station watering hole despite paying to park, ruling that the towing company was wrong to haul the cars away.
Texas A&M to implement consequences, incentive program to encourage COVID-19 testing, vaccines this fall
Texas A&M University will not require masks or COVID-19 vaccinations but strongly encourages both as officials plan to continue in-person …
Bryan school district allows 'unnatural' hair color in high school, eliminates pronouns from handbook
The Bryan school board this week approved changes to the district’s student handbook and code of conduct, eliminating pronouns from the docume…
Since I’m spending this week vacationing with my family in Newport Beach, I thought I’d talk to my son Cameron and let him do a little ranting.
Longtime Bryan-College Station high school coach Tammy Bosse died Sunday at the age of 57. The Brenham and Texas A&M graduate coached at A…
Bryan and College Station leaders are excited about progress being made this week to try bringing the long-discussed Interstate 14 to life.
Alfonso Jennings couldn’t sleep Monday night into Tuesday morning. The excitement of two reoccurring dreams kept him awake and eventually pull…
Brazos County health officials reported 76 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Wednesday.
The Bryan school district officially began construction of the district’s third intermediate school with a groundbreaking ceremony Friday at t…