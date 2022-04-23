Location! Location! Location! And have it all within your budget! This energy efficient home features 3 bedrooms 2 baths and a study with vinyl plank flooring in all common/wet areas. Enjoy your new SMART HOME that comes with Alexa Echo AND Dot, video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Get ready for meals with stainless steel appliances, shaker style cabinets that feature soft-close drawers, and granite counters. Master is ready for you to unwind - double vanities, granite counters, separate shower, huge walk-in closet. Sit and unwind under the cover patio and enjoy the nice big yard. For extra storage there is a very nice Tuff Shed that is 112 Square feet with 7'8 height. Wait until the Resort Style pool is open! There is also - dog park, walking trails, kayaking lake, playscapes, amphitheater and more all within walking distance! Come see us! I have a feeling this one will not last long!!
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $329,900
