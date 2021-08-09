3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $329,900

Don't miss this charming, well maintained home in desirable Emerald Forest. Offering a large lot and cute curb appeal that sends a welcoming invitation to come on in! Immediately inside you are greeted with a large foyer, formal dining to the left and HUGE but inviting living room that has an abundance of natural light, a cozy fireplace and bar area. The kitchen offers ample amounts of space for the at home chef featuring new granite counter tops, island and a water filtration system. The back yard is a gardeners dream, but has plenty of room for a pool! Enjoy the neighborhood pool, park and walking trails. This home could be yours!!! Call and schedule your private showing today!