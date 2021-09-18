Remarks: Blackrock Builders presents this well designed 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, on a huge cul-de-sac lot in Brewster Pointe in South College Station. This home features a spacious, open layout; a corner wall fireplace accenting the family room, with engineered vinyl plank flooring throughout and carpet in all the bedrooms. Kitchen boasts granite counters, full backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a combination island/eating bar. Other features include brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, tile surround in primary and secondary bath, a large covered patio, with full yard sod and irrigation system. Close to shopping, area schools, restaurants, plus more. **** Photos are of previous new builds by Blackrock*** More photos to come as home is being constructed.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $329,500
