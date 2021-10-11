Remarks: Blackrock Builders presents this well designed 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, on a huge cul-de-sac lot in Brewster Pointe in South College Station. This home features a spacious, open layout; a corner wall fireplace accenting the family room, with engineered vinyl plank flooring throughout and carpet in all the bedrooms. Kitchen boasts granite counters, full backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a combination island/eating bar. Other features include brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, tile surround in primary and secondary bath, a large covered patio, with full yard sod and irrigation system. Close to shopping, area schools, restaurants, plus more. **** Photos are of previous new builds by Blackrock*** More photos to come as home is being constructed.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $329,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
As fans poured over the railings of Kyle Field when Seth Small’s 28-yard field goal sailed through the uprights giving the Aggies a 41-38 win …
A Grimes County 3-year-old who has been missing since Wednesday was found alive Saturday.
Texas A&M achieved the unexpected by ending No. 1 Alabama’s 58-quarter streak of holding a lead, then ended the Crimson Tide’s 19-game win…
Brazos County health officials reported 11 new virus-related deaths and 71 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents on Friday.
Turns out all those Aggie fans who circled Oct. 9 on their calendars knew what they were doing.
A 19-year-old from Houston was arrested on felony charges after authorities reported finding drugs in his vehicle following a minor accident i…
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of stories highlighting high school students from the Brazos Valley who are active in 4-H or FFA. The …
OFFENSE: A
Watch now as Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and players discuss the Aggies' upset win over Alabama.
The concert industry has returned to a sense of normalcy, with the Austin City Limits Festival last weekend as a prime example.