The Everett is a single-story, 2150 approximate square foot home featuring 3 or 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a study and a 2-car garage. The open kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and open concept floorplan that opens to the dining area and family room. The Bedroom 1 suite is located off the family room and it includes a large walk-in closet and a relaxing spa-like bathroom. Youll enjoy added security in your new DR Horton home with our Home is Connected features. Using one central hub that talks to all the devices in your home, you can control the lights, thermostat and locks, all from your cellular device. DR Horton also includes an Amazon Echo Dot to make voice activation a reality in your new Smart Home. Available features listed on select homes only. With D.R. Horton's simple buying process and ten-year limited warranty, there's no reason to wait. (Prices, plans, dimensions, specifications, features, incentives, and availability are subject to change without notice obligation)
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $327,515
