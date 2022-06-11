3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $325,000

A unique find in The Cove of Nantucket. This well maintained home is ready for you to move in immediately. Enter through a gated front walkway. Enjoy the open floorplan with a beautiful stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, crown molding and recessed lighting. The inner chef in you will enjoy the kitchen with its beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a spacious island that is perfect for entertaining. You will be amazed at the walk-in pantry. Bathroom vanities each have double sinks. Enjoy the tranquility in your backyard while sitting under the covered patio. Added bonus, both washer/dryer and the refrigerator will convey with the house.