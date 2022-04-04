 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $325,000

Beautiful & meticulously maintained 2019, located in the new, more secluded section of Creek Meadows that include well-lit sidewalks. Interior features include dual living areas to use as you choose, a large kitchen feature granite-topped island, gas appliances and painted cabinets that open through the dining and living room, stunning windows flowing with natural light and ample storage. The luxurious primary bedroom is a dream with its large walk-in closet and a beautiful en-suite bathroom. Fenced backyard backs up to a field, so no rear neighbors! Zoned to College Station ISD, including College Station High School. The community compliments this home with a park and large pool. South Aggieland is surrounded by the newest cafes, shops and entertainment which makes this the place to live.

