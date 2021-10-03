3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $325,000

Come see your next home in Award winning Castle Rock Subdivision. Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a study. Voted best community pool and splash pad in Brazos Valley. Just two blocks from walking trails, city park and covered play ground. This home offers tile flooring in most of the house. Carpet only in the bedrooms and closets. Recent updates include: white paint on walls, cabinets and trim. Main bathroom has large walk in/walk trough closet, separate shower and garden tub, 2 vanities and plenty of cabinet space. There is a study at the front of the house with French doors, two extra large windows and hand scraped wood floors. Secondary bathroom has a stand up tub/shower. Your back yard has a large covered patio for entertaining, extended patios and sidewalks all around the house. Extra spacious garage can hold two cars and two motorcycles. Come see this house this weekend. Open house 9-26-21 from 2:30 to 4:00 PM.