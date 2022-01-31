3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $325,000

Location, Location, Location…This centrally located home has lots to offer. Natural light , 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 car garage, updated bathrooms and fenced yard to mention a few. Great flexible floor plan, with 2 full bathrooms… the front flex room off the entry way can easily be converted into a 4th bedroom. Large living room opened to the kitchen making it a nice great room. Close to campus , shuttle bus stop , shopping , restaurants, parks & medical. Award winning schools. Leased through 7/25/2022. Buyers must be qualified before a showing may take place. Come and view this great home in a fantastic location.