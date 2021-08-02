3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $322,900

OPEN HOUSE Sunday, August 1 - 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. This is the MOVE-IN READY home you're looking for! This attractive Castle Rock home features superb construction and excellent materials throughout. And, it's in LIKE NEW condition! You'll love the vaulted ceiling in the living room that features the floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace surrounded by nice built-ins. Easy to maintain tile in the common areas. Open kitchen with custom wood cabinets and plenty of granite countertop space! Generously-sized primary bedroom. Primary bath features dual vanities with granite countertops, soaking tub, and separate shower. Two secondary bedrooms share a bath with granite counter top and a full tile tub surround. Nice big utility room with extra storage! Extra flooring in the attic provides ample storage! Everyone loves the expanded patio area and the built-in firepit! Great for entertaining! Excellent location - zoned for College Station High School and easy access to the growing South College Station with lots of options for shopping, restaurants, and health care! Additionally, the Castle Rock neighborhood features attractive amenities - swimming pool, play ground, and soccer fields! Call now for your private tour! You're going to love this one!