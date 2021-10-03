 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $320,000

Welcome home to this charming two-story house! 8111 Bunker Hill is found on a corner lot in the well-established Raintree neighborhood. With updates throughout, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is one you don't want to miss. As you enter the property, you are welcomed into a large family room with a fireplace. Other features include a formal dining room, breakfast nook, large master suite, and more. This home is filled with natural light throughout each room, and the quiet neighborhood adds even more to the charm! Don't miss out on this 2,200+ square foot property in the heart of College Station.

