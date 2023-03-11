Welcome Home your search is over! This adorable like new home is located in the sought-after CREEK MEADOWS subdivision. Featuring a 3 bedroom split floor plan, 2 full baths, a study nook, and 2 car garage. A large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space that overlooks the spacious living room. The primary bedroom with abundant natural lighting has an en suite with a stand-alone shower, soaking tub, double sinks surrounded by granite counters, and a generous walk-in closet. Entertaining is a breeze with an oversized patio and pergola. Stand-alone shed will convey to buyer.
3 Bedroom Home in College Station - $319,900
